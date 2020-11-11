West Bengal resumes local train services after 7-month hiatus; COVID-19 SOPs in place

Image Source : PTI Local train services resume in Bengal after over 7 months

Suburban train services in West Bengal resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for more than seven months, due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the reopening of the train services, the authorities are now maintaining a strict vigil and passengers largely adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. The local train services under the jurisdiction of the Eastern and the South Eastern Railways resumed early in the morning.

The EMU trains were not choc-a-bloc as was the usual scene during pre-COVID times but the passenger footfall is expected to increase gradually, as the inexpensive public transport is preferred by many people living in the suburbs.

West Bengal: Suburban railway services resume in the state from today. Visuals from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district.



The railway authorities have requested the passengers to conform to the COVID-19 protocol and made the wearing of masks mandatory for entering stations or trains.

The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday, an official said.

To avoid overcrowding of trains, 148 of 177 time-tabled services are being run during peak hours, he said.

The South Eastern Railway is running 81 daily services from Wednesday, with 40 EMU locals in the up direction and 41 in the down direction, a spokesperson of the railway zone said.

