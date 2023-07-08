Weather Update: Orange alert issued for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather Update

Weather Update : In view of incessant rain in many parts of India, the Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for various states. According to the weathermen, an orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Ajay Kumar Singh, an official from Meteorological Department asserted that the monsoon in the country is fully active and has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time.

Western Disturbance has become active

Moreover, he informed that Western Disturbance has become active and both the states (Punjab and Haryana) will witness rain on Saturday as well as on Sunday.

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Scientific Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

'Red alert' issued for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department on Saturday issued a 'red alert' for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The state on Saturday witnessed landslides and flash floods blocking several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts.

National Capital witnessed traffic snarls

Delhi witnessed extremely heavy rainfall today (July 8) that caused several areas in the national capital to go underwater, with the Met office predicting more showers during the remainder of the day.

This was the season's first heavy spell of rainfall. An 'orange' alert is in place for more showers on Saturday. A 'yellow alert' is in place for Sunday (July 9), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi records 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, highest in a day after 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2003, said IMD.

