Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala over next 5 days

Highlights Heavy rains and flood-like situation has been prevailing over several parts of India.

In coastal and north Karnataka, heavy rains are expected till September 2.

Lakshadweep can expect heavy rains tomorrow and the day after (September 1, 2).

Weather update: Heavy rains and flood-like situation has been prevailing over several parts of India, especially the southern states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala for today and over the next few days. This even prompted Kerala authorities to shut down educational institutes in flood-affected areas yesterday. Residents in affected areas have been alerted and preparations are underway to evacuate them if such an emergency arises, authorities said.

For Telangana, IMD had predicted heavy rains on August 30. In coastal and north Karnataka, heavy rains are expected till September 2. Also, Lakshadweep can expect heavy rains tomorrow and the day after (September 1, 2).

In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka, heavy incessant rainfall is expected over the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted on Monday. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, five persons of a single family, including a minor boy were killed early Monday morning after a landslide triggered by heavy rains washed away their home in Kodiyathoor near Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district.

The water level rose in Kuttanad, the rice bowl of coastal Alappuzha district, as the rivers flowing through the region breached its territory at many places. In its latest advisory, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said one or two places in the districts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam will receive heavy rains.

Rise in water level in many rivers have been reported as the hilly regions of the central Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

