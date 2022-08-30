Karnataka weather update: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru closed amid heavy rains; several areas waterlogged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bengaluru schools closed due to heavy rains

Highlights Heavy rains in Bengaluru uprooted several trees on Monday

The IMD had earlier predicted of heavy downpour in the state for the coming days

Officials have been instructed to help locals and repair Bakshi Lake immediately

Karnataka weather update: Schools and colleges in Bengaluru declared a holiday on Tuesday due to heavy rains, Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas confirmed. The development comes after several trees were uprooted and many areas were waterlogged due to a heavy downpour in the city on Monday.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar district of Bengaluru and inspected the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi Lake in Maruti Layout in the city.

From there, he walked on the railway track for over half a kilometre to see the damages.

From the breached Bakshi Lake, the CM visited the farmers' houses and promised them suitable compensation.

The completely collapsed house will be paid Rs 1 lakh immediately and a total of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in phased manner.

The chief minister also spoke to locals about their problems and promised relief.

Officials were given instructions to take up the repair works of Bakshi Lake immediately.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA HD Kumaraswamy and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy were also present.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: August likely to end with lowest rainfall in at least 14 years

Latest India News