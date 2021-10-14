Watch | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets 107-year-old BJP worker Bhulai Bhai at UP Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, @ANI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets one of the oldest BJP workers and former Jana Sangh MLA from Uttar Pradesh Bhulai Bhai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met one of the oldest — 107-year-old — BJP workers and former Jana Sangh MLA from Uttar Pradesh Bhulai Bhai, at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan.

"I came to meet Bhulai Bhai. Probably, he is the oldest among all the BJP workers of the time of Jan Sangh in the country. His age is 107 years. In 1977, when I was an MLA, he was also an MLA. Had a very good meeting with him at UP Bhavan."

ALSO READ | BJP will win absolute majority in Goa Assembly polls and form govt again: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh; AIIMS doctors say former PM's condition stable

Latest India News