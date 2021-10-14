Thursday, October 14, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Watch | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets 107-year-old BJP worker Bhulai Bhai at UP Bhavan

Watch | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets 107-year-old BJP worker Bhulai Bhai at UP Bhavan

I came to meet Bhulai Bhai. Probably, he is the oldest among all the BJP workers of the time of Jan Sangh in the country. His age is 107 years. In 1977, when I was an MLA, he was also an MLA. Had a very good meeting with him at UP Bhavan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2021 18:11 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets one of the oldest BJP
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, @ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets one of the oldest BJP workers and former Jana Sangh MLA from Uttar Pradesh Bhulai Bhai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met one of the oldest — 107-year-old — BJP workers and former Jana Sangh MLA from Uttar Pradesh Bhulai Bhai, at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan.

"I came to meet Bhulai Bhai. Probably, he is the oldest among all the BJP workers of the time of Jan Sangh in the country. His age is 107 years. In 1977, when I was an MLA, he was also an MLA. Had a very good meeting with him at UP Bhavan."

ALSO READBJP will win absolute majority in Goa Assembly polls and form govt again: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh; AIIMS doctors say former PM's condition stable

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News