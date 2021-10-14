PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh; AIIMS doctors say former PM's condition stable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Manmohan Singh. Singh was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi last evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji," he tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Manmohan Singh at the hospital.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said. In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

The Health Minister wished Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old former PM was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

