VHP's yagna for Ram Mandir in Delhi

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is leaving no stone unturned to keep the momentum on Ram Temple going, even as the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led Supreme Court bench ponders over the final verdict after the conclusion of the hearing of the centuries-old title dispute of the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, the VHP organised a yagna in the heart of the national capital in posh Kailash Colony. VHP's Vinod Bansal will be attending it.

Asked what was the need for such an event when the top court was likely to read out the verdict in a months time, Bansal told IANS: "This is done to drill good sense into all those who stand against Lord Ram."

Taking a sharp dig at Rajeev Dhawan (without naming him), who represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the matter, he added, "This yagna is to bring common sense in those who dared to tear apart an old map of the Ram Janambhoomi".

Dhawan created a row by saying, "I will tear away the document" and then tore the pages of the map that were handed over by senior advocate Vikas Singh, counsel for Hindu Mahasabha.

This is not just an isolated event but part of a larger plan by which the VHP, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying to keep the issue alive in the popular discourse of the country.

Just a couple of days ago in Bhubaneshwar, RSS's No 2 Bhaiyaji Joshi had reiterated their stand on Ram Janambhoomi, calling it a matter of "aastha" (belief).

This Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath government, will light over 5.5 lakh earthen lamps in Ayodhya, on the banks of Sarayu river.

The three-day celebration in Ayodhya will culminate on October 26 when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present along with his cabinet.

Days before, VHP leader Sharad Sharma had given a memorandum to Ayodhya district officials seeking permission to light diyas at the disputed site, on the occasion of Diwali, which was snubbed by the authorities.

Earlier, VHP's Secretary General Milind Parande told IANS that VHP will start constructing the Ram Temple within six months, if the verdict comes their way. He also promised to finish it's construction by next Diwali.

