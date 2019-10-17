Hindu Mahasabha seeks action against Rajeev Dhavan for tearing map showing Ram's birthplace

Image Source : FACEBOOK PHOTO Saints to file case against Rajeev Dhavan in Ayodhya matter

Taking a strong objection to Wednesday's courtroom drama, saints associated with the Ayodhya case on Thursday decided to file a case against senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who tore apart the pictorial map depicting the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Upset over the incident, the saints have alleged Dhavan has insulted the Indian Constitution and the entire Hindu society. The matter will now be put in court for the judges to decide, they said.

Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side, tore into shreds a pictorial representation identifying the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace.

The document, along with a book and few documents, was presented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing All India Hindu Mahasabha.

The sequence of events was widely reported, following which senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan sought to clarify that it was done only after permission of CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Dhavan clarified that he tore the map identifying Lord Ram's birthplace only after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's permission.

Who is Rajeev Dhavan?

Rajeev Dhavan is the lead counsel for Muslims in the Ayodhya title dispute case. He is representing the Sunni Central Wakf Board which has got one-third of the disputed land under a 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling.

A respected name in Indian legal circle, Rajeev Dhavan is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a human right activist. Born in 1946. He studied law at Allahabad University, then at the University of Cambridge and London University.

