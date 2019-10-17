Ayodhya verdict awaited, CJI Ranjan Gogoi cancels foreign visit

Day after heading a Supreme Court bench on Ayodhya case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has reportedly cancelled his foreign tour. The decision was taken to allow CJI Gogoi to devote more time towards the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is set to retire on November 17 and as per media reports, his decision to cancel his foreign trip was taken so that he could deliver a timely verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Gogoi was to travel to some South American countries, Middle East and some other countries before he demits office as CJI on November 17.

Earlier, Justice Gogoi had said the hearing in the Ram Mandir case should strictly close by October 18, adding that no extra day would be provided for the proceedings.

It will be miraculous, if we are able to deliver a judgement in four weeks, the CJI had said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case following which the judgement was reserved.

Arguments of the Hindu and Muslim parties were heard by the bench for 40 days.

It granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

Also Read | Supreme Court to conduct closed-door proceedings in Ayodhya case today

Also Read | Supreme Court reserves verdict in Ayodhya case