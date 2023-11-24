Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: CM Dhami monitors situation from temporary camp office in Matali amid ongoing ops

Follow us on Image Source : X Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to trapped workers from temporary camp office

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: As efforts are underway to rescue 41 trapped workers at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a temporary camp office was established at Matali for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to monitor the ongoing operation in real time. According to officials, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has been closely tracking the ongoing efforts to safely evacuate the trapped workers.

In addition, CM Dhami is also in constant touch with officers on the spot and issuing directions from time to time. On Thursday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also visited the Silkyara tunnel and spoke to the trapped workers. Dhami told them that rescuers have managed to come very close to them.

Uttarakhand CM speaks to trapped workers

"We have come to around 45 metres through the rubble. We are very close to you now," the Chief Minister added. Dhami asked two labourers -- Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmad -- about the condition of the workers and praised the duo for keeping up their morale. He said all agencies are working hard to ensure that they are evacuated safely as soon as possible.

He said all agencies are working hard to ensure that they are evacuated safely as soon as possible. The Chief Minister also told workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with him every morning to take updates on their condition. He said their families have been contacted and assured them of their well-being.

'Workers are in good health'

Meanwhile, kin of trapped labourers pray for the safe return of their loved ones. A brother of a trapped labourer said that he wishes his brother to return as soon as possible. Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Sharma, brother of a stranded labourer Sushil Sharma, reassured that the trapped workers are in good health.

"This morning we talked to him through walkie walkie-talkie. During the conversation, we inquired about his well-being and my brother was also asking about the other members of the family. Everything like food, drink, and clothing are being made available to them inside the tunnel. I just wish that he returns safely," Sharma added.

About the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami keeping are keeping close eyes on the rescue operations and assured of all possible help. The Centre and the state government are working together for the safe exit of the trapped labourers. The trapped workers include 16 from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam and one from Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue operation

Latest India News