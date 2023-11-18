Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: PM Modi taking regular updates, alternative ways being explored to reach labourers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside, in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Authorities are working round the clock to rescue 41 labourers stuck in the Silkyara tunnel for almost a week now as teams involved in the rescue operation advance carefully. Prime Minister is personally taking updates of the rescue ops for three-four times a day.

Senior officials of the Prime Minister's office have been asked to visit the incident site to monitor the rescue operation. All trapped labourers have been informed about the 5-point rescue plan.

No machine working inside tunnel

As of now, no machine is deployed as of now inside the tunnel, work on 5-point plan is currently underway. Meanwhile, rescue work has started from both the ends of the tunnel as well as from the top. Railways, BRO, RVNL, ONGC among other teams have been involved in the rescue efforts.

An American auger machine, which was involved in the rescue operation stopped working yesterday after it was damaged. Another new auger machine reached from Indore but is not being used as of now.

A PMO team along with experts have identified three spots on mountain for escape route. The distance to the tunnel from the top is 88 meters, on right side of the mountain is 170 meters and on left near water bodies is 200 meters.

At the same time, families of the labourers are worried, however, food items, vitamin tablets alongwith anti-depressent medicene have been sent to them. An aerial reece by Indian Army and BRO team has also been conducted.

Tree cutter brought to reach trapped workers

A tree cutter has been called by the Forest Department to the Silkyara Tunnel to reach the workers trapped in the tunnel. The administration is now considering an alternative way to reach the workers through vertical drilling from the upper part of the tunnel.

A high-level meeting is underway to rescue the people so that they can be rescued at the earliest.

Former Advisor PMO Bhaskar Khulbe said, "...I feel that our concerted effort will give good results in coming four to five days..."

"...Efforts are on to bolster the entire area's strength to the order that it remains totally safe for workers to approach the rescue work that we are intending to do...," he added.

On the rescue operation at the under-construction tunnel collapse, Uttarkashi DFO DP Baluni said, "... We were trying to reach them horizontally, now we will also try vertically... A spot right above the tunnel has been identified and marked. A hole will be drilled from there to reach there. The depth of the hole would be approximately 300-350 feet... the horizontal attempt of rescue would also begin from Barkot end of the tunnel..."

