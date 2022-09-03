Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uttarakhand: Dalit man abducted, killed by in-laws for marrying upper-caste woman

Uttarakhand Dalit man killed: In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was first abducted, then killed by his in-laws for marrying their upper-caste daughter in Uttarakhand's Almora district. As per a Salt sub-division tehsildar Nisha Ran Jagdish Chandra (39), a Dalit political activist from Panuadhokhan village, was found dead in a car in Bhikiasain town on Friday.

His wife's mother, her step-father, and her step-brother were caught while taking his body in the car to dispose of it. They were immediately placed under arrest. His body bore 25 wounds, and it appears he was killed using blunt objects like batons.

The couple had got married on August 21 and Chandra was allegedly abducted by his in-laws on Thursday from Shilapani bridge, Rani said. Chandra had unsuccessfully contested a by-poll to the Salt assembly seat in 2021 as a Uttarakhand Parivartan Party candidate. He had also contested the state assembly polls held in February this year but lost.

On August 27, the couple wrote to the administration seeking security, citing a threat to their lives, Uttarakhand Parivartan Party leader P C Tiwari said. He said that had the administration acted on the couple's complaint, Chandra could have been saved. Calling the murder a matter of shame for Uttarakhand, he demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's wife.

