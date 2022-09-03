Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha: POCSO court Judge found dead at official residence in Cuttack, probe underway

Odisha judge found hanging: Subash Kumar Bihari, a special POCSO court judge was found dead at his official residence in Odisha's Cuttack on Friday. As per the police, he was found hanging and it prima facie seems to be a suicide case. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cuttack Zone-3, Tapas Chandra Pradhan said, "Subash Kumar Bihari, a Special Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court judge was found hanging at his official residence in Cuttack city. Prima facie, seems to be a case of death by suicide. Further investigation underway."

Bihari was on a leave for two days and was supposed to join back on Friday. However, he applied to extend his leave on Friday, and according to the judge's stenographer RN Mahapatra, he was called at 10 am and was asked to write the application again.

However, a few hours later, he said he got the news that the judge is unwell and being taken to a hospital. The incident took place when the judge's wife and daughter were not at home, sources said. According to Subodh Bihari, the judge's brother, they didn't talk much because they were both preoccupied with their jobs. He further said that he was unaware of any issues involving the judge's family in Cuttack.

When police arrived, Bihari was immediately taken to the hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared him brought dead. However, the exact reason for his death is yet to be revealed. Police have started an investigation over the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)

