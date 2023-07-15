Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand: Court sentences 3 to life imprisonment in 11-year-old murder case

A court here on Friday sentenced three people to life imprisonment for killing an RTI activist 11 years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Chand Arya also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 each on the three convicts. One of the accused Somlal had died during pendency of the case.

Government advocate Anuj Kumar Saini said that RTI activist and retired teacher Jagdish Prasad Chauhan was murdered in a field near his house on February 14, 2012, at in Ferupur village of the Pathri area.

Chauhan's son Gun Bahadur had lodged a case against Bablu, Dharamjeet and Somlal, residents of Ferupur village, and Dilip Rana of Dhanpura village. The complainant had told the police that Chauhan had sought information under RTI regarding the accused, due to which they killed his father.

