20 injured as UP roadways bus collides with tree in Delhi's New Friends Colony

At least 20 people were injured after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a tree in Delhi. The incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday, in South-East Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area near New Friends Colony. Commenting on the accident, the police said they received a call about the incident at nearly 3:22 am, informing about the incident near Sukhdev Vihar.

The police team rushed to the spot immediately, however, the bus driver absconded following the incident.

"A UP roadways bus collided with a tree on Mathura road opposite CRRI office, near CNG pump. The bus was coming from Bah, Agra and enroute to ISBT Sarai Kale Khan. Many people were injured," said R.P. Meena, DCP South-East Delhi.

Local police shifted the injured to Trauma Centre, AIIMS. PCR and CATS ambulances also reached on the spot.

A case of accident has been registered and an investigation is in progress.

"The driver of the bus is at large. The Agra depot officials have been informed in this regard," the officer added.

