14, including 6 children killed as car collides with truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in UP

14 killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station. The deceased also included six children.

The incident occurred when a vehicle collided with a truck which was parked on the highway. Those in the Bolero were returning after attending a wedding function in Nababganj area.

The bodies of those dead were sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief into the accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims.

