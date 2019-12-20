UP youth's death amid CAA protests triggers controversy, family demands justice

People protest against CAA in UP's Lucknow

As protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grip several states across the country, the death of a 25-year-old youth, who lost his life amid violent protests in UP's Lucknow on Thursday, has created a controversy.

25-year-old Mohammad Wakeel died on Thursday amid violent protest over CAA in Lucknow after suffering a bullet injury, however, his family has said that he (Wakeel) was not part of the protests adding they will not bury his body until justice is done to them.

Wakeel's family further said that he had gone out to get vegetables, medicines when someone informed from his mobile phone that he was admitted to a hospital. Wakeel was the lone bread earner for his family who has left behind a pregnant wife and six younger siblings.

The victim was a rickshaw driver, according to his family.

Wakeel's father said his son had got stuck in the protest against CAA on Thursday. In an attempt to save himself, he tried to escape through a street when he got shot in the stomach.

Wakeel was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre. Speaking on the incident, trauma centre's in-charge Sandeep Tiwari said that the victim was brought with a gunshot injury in his abdomen. He further added that they are not sure who brought Wakeel to the hospital and where was he shot but he died during the treatment.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed that Wakeel died due to a bullet injury but also added that they will investigate the matter as to how and when Wakeel suffered the injury because the cops did not resort to gunfire.

