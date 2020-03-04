Image Source : PTI/FILE UP: CM Yogi Adityanath issues directives to officials for Holi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all district magistrates and police chiefs to ensure peace in their respective districts on Holi. In a meeting held through video conferencing on Tuesday night, the chief minister said that regular meetings of peace committees should be held to ensure that there is no disturbance of law and order during the upcoming festival.

He directed the concerned officials to put intelligence agencies on high alert and ensure that all CCTV cameras in the districts are in working condition.

The chief minister said that if any disturbance was reported during Holi, the concerned district magistrate and police chief would be held directly responsible.

He further asked the food and civil supplies department to check adulterated food being sold in the state during the festival and ensure stern punitive action against the offenders. Two days ago, 1000 kilograms of adulterated 'khoya' was impounded in Meerut during a raid by food inspectors.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, asked the district magistrates to make sure that Holi bonfires were put up in secure places without hampering traffic.

The chief minister further said that all hospitals should remain on high alert during the festival.

He said that in view of the coronavirus scare, he asked the health officials to remain vigilant and ensure proper facilities for treatment.

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath sparks row with remarks on anti-CAA protesters

ALSO READ | Yogi transfers 15 IPS officers in UP