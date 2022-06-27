Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Bypoll Results 2022: Owaisi slams Akhilesh, says 'Samajwadi Party incapable of defeating BJP'

UP Bypoll Results 2022: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is incapable of defeating the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). His statement came soon after SP lost to BJP in two Lok Sabha constituencies: Rampur and Azamgarh.

"UP by-poll results show Samajwadi Party is incapable of defeating BJP, they don't have intellectual honesty. The minority community shouldn't vote for such incompetent parties. Who is responsible for BJP's win, now, whom will they name as B-team, C-team," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Blaming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for the party's defeat in the Rampur and Azamgarh bypolls, Owaisi said, "Akhilesh Yadav has so much arrogance that he did not even visit people. I would appeal to the Muslims of the country to make a political identity of their own."

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in the Azamgarh constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali gave a tough fight and came in the third position. Both seats were considered Samajwadi Party bastions.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

