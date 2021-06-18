UP Assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah meets JP Nadda, Swantradev Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP polls: JP Nadda, Swantradev Singh meet Amit Shah

With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are just a few months away now, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started galvanizing the party workers. Party's national president JP Nadda and UP unit president Swantradev Singh on Thursday met senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the way forward. The meeting took place at Shah's residence in Delhi. Senior leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the meeting. The BJP bigwigs are believed to have brainstormed on

The meeting took place days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Delhi visit. Adityanath had last week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, Nadda and other BJP leaders. His visit came close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

Though there is no official word on whether there will be a Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, reports say that Jitin Prasada, who comes from a noted Brahmin family of the state with political heft, and MLC AK Sharma, a former IAS officer who is seen as a trusted hand of PM Modi, may be accommodated in such an eventuality.

Meanwhile, BJP's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and senior leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh, will embark on a three-day visit to the state from June 21.

Santhosh had earlier this month visited the state to review the party's preparations for the assembly elections and held meetings with key ministers and organisation leaders. Singh had also visited the state.

