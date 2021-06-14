Image Source : PMO INDIA TWITTER PM Modi praises Adityanath govt's scheme to help elderly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a scheme for the elderly in the state. "‘Project ELDERLINE’ Very good initiative!”the Prime Minister had tweeted on Sunday while tagging CM Adityanath

The state government's scheme is related to healthcare, legal assistance and other support for the elderly. The government has set up call centres across the state. The helpline number -- 14567, came into operation on May 14. According to the government's spokesperson, the helpline number receives around 80 calls daily.

The Prime Minister’s tweet praising CM Adityanath came amid speculation about changes in the state Cabinet ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

Adityanath had met PM Modi last week in Delhi. He had also met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Though there is no official word on whether there will be a Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, reports said that Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada, who comes from a noted Brahmin family of the state with political heft, and AK Sharma may be accommodated in such an eventuality.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh had earlier this month visited the state to review the party's preparations for the assembly elections and held meetings with key ministers and organisation leaders. Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh, had also visited the state.

