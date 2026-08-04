OPINION | PK's win may ring alarm bells in Bihar politics

New Delhi:

In a big political upset in Bihar, the fledgling Jan Suraaj Party of Prashant Kishor scored a big win in the Bankipur assembly byelection. Kishor defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its traditional bastion by a margin of 19,324 votes. In Assembly elections last year, Jan Suraaj Party had failed to open its account. This time Prashant Kishor won the seat vacated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The RJD came third in the byelection, but its leaders had the consolation that the BJP lost this seat.

The big question is not that Prashant Kishor won from Bankipur. The big question is that he defeated the BJP in its safest assembly seat, which the party president Nitin Nabin had won five times. The BJP never regarded PK as a big challenge. There was a reason behind it. In last year’s Bihar assembly polls, PK fielded Jan Suraaj candidates in all the 243 seats. All of them lost. In Bankipur, his party got less than 5 per cent votes. BJP this time sent 40 star campaigners during the byelection. Prashant Kishor fielded 250 professionals who went door-to-door and won the seat for him.

Prashant Kishor scientifically exploited all shortcomings of the BJP. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s image, arrogance of state leaders, discontent among partyt workers — PK exploited all of them. PK smashed all equations relating to parties, castes, and leaders in this byelection. This victory will open a new path for PK in Bihar politics and create fresh trouble for Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

Did Narottam engineer BJP's defeat in MP?

The second big upset for BJP took place in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. The party lost to Congress, though in Manjalpur, Gujarat, BJP scored a big victory. In Datia, Ghanshyam Singh of Congress defeated Ashutosh Tiwari of BJP by 6,016 votes. In the last assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Bharati of Congress had won, defeating the then state minister Narottam Mishra by more than 7,500 votes. However, Rajendra Bharati lost his assembly membership after a court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment in an old case and the seat became vacant.

Point to note: the Congress candidate this time got 27 votes more than the BJP rival from the ward in Datia, where Narottam Mishra lives. This is a clear example of how BJP can defeat BJP in elections. Narottam Mishra won from Datia thrice in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He lost to Congress in 2023, and failed to become a minister. When a byelection was declared, his hopes were rekindled. He began preparing to contest, assuming that he would be made the party candidate. His supporters were enthusiastic, but BJP leadership denied him the ticket. His supporters protested on the streets and made a big hue and cry.

Narottam Mishra quietly shed tears, but these had no effect on the leadership. Now people are saying, Mishra’s silent tears made the party lose the seat. It is now time for Mishra to raise his voice, and for the state BJP leaders to quietly shed tears.

Paper leaks in Jharkhand, Karnataka

Paper leaks have become a big issue in Jharkhand and Karnataka. There have been allegations of paper leak and tampering with OMR sheets in the Preliminary exam of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Candidates have alleged that those who got lower marks were selected. These included nearly 400 candidates from UP and Haryana, who were declared selected. Students have been sitting on dharna since July 29. They are demanding that the Prelim exam be cancelled, all past exams conducted by JPSC, JSSC and other agencies be cancelled, paper leak allegations be probed by CBI and accountability be fixed.

On Monday, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke to protesters through a video call and extended his support. Dipke said he is unwell and would join their protest in Ranchi once he recovers. One must differentiate between the student protests in Ranchi and Delhi. In Delhi, the Centre had admitted that the NEET-UG paper was leaked, but in Jharkhand, the Public Service Commission is yet to admit this. The probe continues.

In Delhi, the CBI had arrested the accused and sent them to jail, while in Ranchi, students are demanding a CBI probe, but the Jharkhand government is unwilling to accept. The Cockroach Janata Party, which led the student protest in Delhi, was nowhere to be seen in Jharkhand. In Delhi, almost all anti-BJP parties joined the dharna and protest, but in Jharkhand, the protest is being supported only by the BJP.

Paper leak is an issue which should not be politicised. But this is not the case. Already, there is politics in Karnataka over another recruitment scam. On July 17, the Karnataka Public Service Commission declared a list of successful candidates for the posts of 400 veterinary officers. Several candidates came up with audio-video recordings and images of sting operations to allege that OMR sheets were tampered with and recruitments were made after Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore bribes were paid. The matter is now before the Karnataka High Court, which has sought the SIT probe report by August 6.

The High Court bench, after going through the evidence, said it is a clear case of cheating by daylight. The court has stalled the recruitment process. Police have arrested two brokers, Sikander Chaudhary and Mohammed Mullah.

Meanwhile, a remark by state Home Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had added fuel to the fire. Priyank Kharge said students must sit on dharna and hunger strike for 25 days; they will have to face lathi charge and only then will the minister resign, as Dharmendra Pradhan did as Education Minister. Priyank Kharge’s remark is highly irresponsible. He is clearly making fun of the Delhi student protest. This is an emotive issue. Paper leaks and protests are serious matters. They cannot be taken lightly.

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