Assam floods disrupt rail services as 11 trains cancelled, 8 diverted; check full list

New Delhi:

Floods triggered by incessant rainfall have severely disrupted normal life in Assam, with railway operations emerging as one of the worst-hit sectors. Waterlogging and damage to railway infrastructure in and around Simaluguri under the Tinsukia Railway Division have forced the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to cancel several trains and divert many others. The railways have also advised passengers to verify the latest running status of their trains before leaving for stations, as services remain subject to operational conditions in the flood-affected region.

11 trains cancelled due to flood situation

The Northeast Frontier Railway has cancelled the following trains owing to the prevailing flood situation:

Train No. 15603 Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express on August 4

Train No. 15927 Rangiya-New Tinsukia Intercity Express on August 4

Train No. 55914 Tinsukia-Jorhat Town Passenger on August 5

Train No. 55913 Jorhat Town-Tinsukia Passenger on August 5

Train No. 75602 Tinsukia-Lumding DEMU on August 5

Train No. 75601 Lumding-Tinsukia DEMU on August 5

Train No. 15604 Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Express on August 5

Train No. 15928 New Tinsukia-Rangiya Intercity Express on August 5

Train No. 15967 Rangiya-Ledo Intercity Express on August 5

Train No. 55909 Simaluguri-Dibrugarh Passenger on August 5

Train No. 55910 Dibrugarh-Simaluguri Junction Passenger on August 5

Nagaland Express partially affected

Apart from cancellations, the NFR has also announced short termination and short origination of the following services:

Train No. 15669 Guwahati-Dibrugarh Nagaland Express, departing on August 4, will terminate at Mariani Junction instead of Dibrugarh.

Train No. 15670 Dibrugarh-Guwahati Nagaland Express, scheduled on August 5, will originate from Mariani Junction instead of Dibrugarh.

Eight trains to run on diverted routes

To maintain connectivity, the railway authorities have diverted several long-distance trains via alternative routes.

August 4

Train No. 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will operate via Rangiya, Guwahati, Rangapara North, North Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh.

Train No. 15959 Howrah-Dibrugarh Express will run via Rangiya, Rangapara North, North Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh.

August 5

Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will run via Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North, Rangiya, Guwahati, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon.

Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will follow the same diverted route via Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North, Rangiya, Guwahati, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon.

Train No. 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express will operate via Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya.

Train No. 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express will run via Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya.

Train No. 15946 Dibrugarh-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will also operate through Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya.

Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express will follow the diverted route via Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya.

Passengers advised to check train status before travelling

The Indian Railways has urged passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey. Travellers can check real-time updates through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) portal or call the RailMadad helpline on 139 for the latest information regarding train operations.

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