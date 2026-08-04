Man accused of throwing slipper at Pappu Yadav released on personal bond, police reveal details

New Delhi:

A day after an alleged attack on Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his Delhi residence, the accused has been released on a personal bond by the police. The development comes even as the incident continues to trigger political reactions, with the MP alleging that the attack was part of a larger conspiracy against him. The accused, identified as Sumit, allegedly hurled a slipper at the MP while he was addressing the media on the alleged Ram Mandir offering theft controversy.

According to police, Sumit has been released on a personal bond after being questioned in connection with the incident. The accused is a 34-year-old resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and works in the iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad. Police officials have also stated that he has no previous criminal record.

How did the incident unfold?

The incident took place on Sunday (August 2) when Pappu Yadav was holding a press conference at his official residence in Delhi. During his interaction with journalists, he was defending the Opposition's protest in Parliament over the alleged Ram Mandir offering theft issue. In the middle of the briefing, Sumit allegedly threw a slipper at the MP. Soon after the incident, Pappu Yadav's supporters overpowered and assaulted the accused before handing him over to the police.

Questions raised over second suspect

Following the incident, sources close to Pappu Yadav claimed that two individuals had arrived at the venue posing as journalists. According to these claims, while one of them allegedly threw the slipper at the MP, another person was allegedly found carrying a knife. Both persons were subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation. However, the police have not officially confirmed these allegations in the information shared so far.

What did Pappu Yadav say after the incident?

Reacting to the attack, Pappu Yadav accused his political opponents of orchestrating the incident and made a series of allegations through posts on X. In one post, he wrote, "We will fight these Kalanemis till our last breath. Those who have attacked saints, Sanatan Dharma and looted the Ram Mandir have now targeted us. While I was addressing the media at my official residence, this attack was carried out by a Kalanemi protected by the BJP and RSS. We will follow the path of Lord Hanuman and drive these Kalanemis away. Jai Siyaram!"

In another post, the MP questioned the alleged motive behind the attack and appealed to the country's top leadership. "Prime Minister and Home Minister, tell me who gave this person the contract to target me. This man, who has been seen with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, launched a murderous attack on me. Tell the country who is protecting such people in your party. Do they enjoy your direct patronage? If not, action should be taken."

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