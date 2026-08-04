Meta faces NCPCR probe over alleged child sexual advertisement on its platforms

New Delhi:

India's apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has launched a formal inquiry into Meta Platforms Inc. over allegations that advertisements linked to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) appeared through its advertising ecosystem. The move marks an escalation in regulatory scrutiny after the Commission examined Meta's response to an earlier notice issued in the matter. As per the information, the Commission has formally begun a fact-finding exercise to determine whether the allegations have any basis and whether any further action is required.

The development stems from a suo motu notice issued by the NCPCR on July 3, 2026, after the Commission took cognisance of a BBC Eye investigation. The report had alleged that advertisements connected to child sexual exploitation material were being circulated through Meta-owned platforms. Following the report, the statutory body sought a detailed explanation from the social media giant regarding the allegations and the safeguards in place to prevent such content from being promoted. According to reports, Meta submitted its reply within a week. After reviewing the company's response, the Commission decided to move beyond the preliminary stage and launch a formal inquiry into the matter.

No findings yet, probe aimed at establishing facts

The NCPCR has not made Meta's response public, nor has it reached any conclusion regarding the allegations. Officials said the purpose of the inquiry is to examine the available evidence, verify the claims, assess the company's submissions and determine whether any violation of child protection norms has occurred. The inquiry will also help the Commission decide if further legal, regulatory or policy recommendations are necessary. At this stage, no Indian authority has officially established that any wrongdoing took place.

What powers does the NCPCR have?

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. The statutory body is empowered to examine complaints relating to violations of children's rights, initiate suo motu inquiries and recommend appropriate action wherever required. Cases involving online child safety, digital platforms and potential threats to children's welfare also fall within the Commission's jurisdiction when credible allegations emerge.

Meta's global child safety policy

Meta has consistently maintained through its global safety policies that it does not allow content promoting child sexual exploitation on its platforms. The company says it removes such content whenever detected and works with law enforcement agencies as well as child safety organisations to identify, report and eliminate abusive material. However, the company has not publicly disclosed the contents of its response submitted to the NCPCR in the present case.

Part of a wider global push for stronger online safety

The inquiry comes at a time when governments and regulators across the world are placing increasing pressure on major technology companies to strengthen safeguards against illegal online content, particularly material involving child exploitation. Authorities in several countries have been seeking greater transparency from digital platforms, faster removal of harmful content and more robust systems to detect and prevent abuse within online advertising and content distribution networks.

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