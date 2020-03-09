UP: 2 women run over by speeding vehicle in Muzaffarnagar

Image Source : FILE 2 women run over by speeding vehicle

Two women died when they were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred near Mansurpur on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, about 15 km from here, on Sunday evening, the police said.

Kamlesh (30) and Rita (35) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. The driver of his vehicle escaped after the incident, the police added.

