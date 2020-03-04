Muzaffarnagar: 25-year-old man found hanging from tree, murder angle being probed

Image Source : PTI UP: Youth's body found hanging from tree in Muzaffarnagar, murder angle being probed

The body of a was found hanging from a tree in what is suspected to be a case of murder in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Arvind Kumar's body was found in Sisoli village under Bhorakala police station limits on Tuesday evening, SHO Virender Kasana said.

A case was registered against unidentified people and the body has been sent for an autopsy, the SHO said, adding that an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, it is alleged that the victim was murdered and later his body was hung from the tree to show it as a case of suicide.

