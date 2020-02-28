Family of 4 found dead inside residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Image Source : PTI Couple, two kids found dead inside house in Ghaziabad

The bodies of a couple and their two kids were recovered from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was reported from Arthala area of Sahibabad, where the bodies of the four family members were found under mysterious circumstances. The deceased included a man, his wife, and their two kids.

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the crime spot.

According to initial reports, the man murdered his wife and later killed his two children. He later committed suicide.

