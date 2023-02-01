'Union Budget 2023 is a new engine of growth for nation'- Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Railways Minister speaks on Budget to India TV

Union Budget 2023: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking to India TV on Wednesday, said the Union Budget is a new engine of growth for the nation.

Considering the global situation in which major economic power are witnessing a slowdown, India has emerged as a bright spot, he asserted.

The budget aimed at employment generation and long-term growth, Vaishnaw said.

It's a visionary and inclusive budget, he added.

Earlier, the Modi government announced that it has fixed capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in financial year 2023-24, as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 5th budget in the Parliament. This will be the highest-ever allocation for railways since 2013-2014, she said.

Among other announcements regarding the infrastructure development, Sitharaman said that the states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning. 100 critical transport infrastructure project have been identified for implementation.

The government will create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund that will be managed by NHB. Cities will be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds, the minister said.

For enhancing the ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced, and over 3,400 legal provisions decriminalised, she added.

