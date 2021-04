Image Source : ANI Train derailed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh; all passengers safe

A passenger train was derailed by Naxals between Bhansi and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

All passengers are safe and rescued safely.

According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, a passenger train was derailed by Naxals between Bhansi and Bacheli. About 30 passengers were onboard and all are safe.

District Reserve Guard jawans were deployed to rescue the passengers. All passengers have been rescued safely.

(With ANI inputs)

