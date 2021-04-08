Image Source : INDIA TV CoBRA jawan, kidnapped by naxals during Bijapur attack, released

A CoBRA jawan who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack last week has been released, news agency ANI quoted police sources as saying.

The family of Commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas was in deep shock after the news of the deadly ambush and his disappearance broke out.

At least 22 security personnel were killed in the attack on the CoBRA battalion of CRPF by the Naxals who claimed that they had abducted Minhas after the ambush.

On Tuesday, Naxals had released a statement wherein they claimed that the CoBRA commando was in their custody. The two-page letter, penned by the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), stated that the outfit was willing to negotiate with the Centre. It also asked the government to appoint a mediator to negotiate for the release of Manhas.

"One jawan is in our custody. We are ready to negotiate with the government. They can announce mediators. We will release him (captive jawan). Police jawans are not our enemies," the outfit had said in the letter.

Meenu, the wife of Minhas, had appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take up the matter with the Union government and urge the prime minister and home minister for his safe return.

