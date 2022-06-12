Telangana CM KCR to enter national politics, to launch third front 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The TRS leader has been at loggerheads with the saffron party on several issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had been in a war with the BJP-led Central government for a long time, is set to enter national politics soon, eyeing the 2024 elections. He will be launching a national party named 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'.

The TRS will also be rechristened as BRS in a meeting on June 19, a release quoted him as having said.

The TRS leader has been at loggerheads with the saffron party on issues of paddy recruitment, and on several occasions, claimed that the BJP is adopting divisive politics to cover up its failures.

Rao, also known as KCR, has been trying to cobble up an anti-BJP and an anti-Congress front with various regional parties. Reports suggest that KCR's party TRS has also roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor to float a front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

KCR had earlier met with regional CMs like Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren, former PM HD Deve Gowda and ex CMs HD Kumara Swamy and Akhilesh Yadav, where he had discussed the third front.

Also, Read | Ahead of next year's assembly polls in T'gana, KCR meets Prashant Kishor; fuels rumors of an alliance

Latest India News