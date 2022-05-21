In push to oust BJP in 2024, Telangana CM meets Akhilesh; Kejriwal next | What's on KCR's agenda?

Follow us on Image Source : @TELANGANACMO The Telangana CM will be meeting other leaders also and this is his second leg of meeting with like-minded parties.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the national capital and discussed various issues concerning the country.

He is yet to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal later today to visit Mohalla clinics and will discuss education in Delhi.

During his 10-days long visit, the chief minister will meet political, media, and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Both Arvind Kejriwal and KCR share a good personal relationship and have an understanding with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Why the tour

The TRS leader has been at loggerheads with the saffron party on issues of paddy recruitment, and on several occasions, claimed that the BJP is adopting divisive politics to cover up its failures.

In his long visit to various parts of the country where the saffron isn't waving, the CM is in hopes of bringing together opposition CMs together against the BJP. He left Congress behind.

What's on agenda?

As per the tour schedule, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will meet different political party leaders in the national capital, besides interacting with noted experts to discuss the country's economic conditions.

He will hold meetings with noted national journalists also.

On May 22 afternoon, the CM will take up his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs three lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann respectively, the release said.

The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

On May 26, KCR will reach Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. He will go to Ralegan Siddi from Bengaluru the next day to meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Saibaba.

From Shirdi, he will return to Hyderabad the same day.

Again on May 29 and 30, he will tour West Bengal and Bihar to console the families of the martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley. As announced earlier, the CM will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

