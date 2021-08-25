Over 2,000 passengers of Tejas Express to be compensated by IRCTC over train delay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IRCTC to compensate for Tejas Express delay

More than 2,000 passengers of the Tejas Express will be compensated Rs 4.5 lakh each after the train arrived late at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said the passengers will be compensated according to a provision, under which passengers get Rs 100 for the train being late by one hour and Rs 250 for a delay of two hours or more.

Due to heavy rains, the Tejas Express was delayed by about two-and-a-half hours following a signal failure on Saturday. Even on Sunday, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas was delayed for about an hour.

Now, the IRCTC will have to refund Rs 4,49,600 as compensation to passengers.

According to IRCTC, Tejas Express left Lucknow Junction on Saturday at the scheduled time of 6:10 am. Due to signal failure, the trains were stopped. Due to this, Tejas Express reached New Delhi station two hours late, while Tejas Express on its way to Lucknow was also delayed.

This is not the first time the IRCTC is compensating passengers over Tejas Express' delay. Last year in October, a delay of more than three hours in the running of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express had cost IRCTC around Rs 1.62 lakh which the railway subsidiary paid through its insurance companies as compensation to around 950 passengers.

The train started from Lucknow at around 9.55 am instead of its scheduled departure at 6.10 am and reached New Delhi at around 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm.

It departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm and reached Lucknow at around 11.30 pm instead of the scheduled 10.05 pm.

