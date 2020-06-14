Sushant Singh Rajput's body to be tested for COVID-19 infection, swab sample taken

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Bollywood actor, was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. Reports say the actor committed suicide as he was found hanging in his room. Sushant Singh Rajput's body is also being tested for coronavirus for which his swab sample has been taken by a hospital lab in Mumbai and will be sent for COVID-19 test.

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday left film industry in shock with Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others mourning the loss of the talented artiste at the age of 34. Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence, the police said.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he will miss the actor's energy and smile. "He loved me so much. I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad.

PM Modi also offered his condolences on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

The actor was living alone during the lockdown. Police have informed that the actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. A couple of days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead.

