Noida can't have separate rules, bound to follow national guidelines: Supreme Court

Supreme Court has pulled up Noida District Magistrate for issuing a different set of instructions from those issued by the state government that need to be followed in the district. "DM orders are not in conformity with the guidelines issued by the state of UP. He is bound to follow national guidelines," the SC said.

"We will direct that National guideline should not be violated," the SC added.

The Supreme Court heard a plea on the border sealing issue in the National Capital Region (NCR) and said that there should be a common e-pass for movement within NCR.

