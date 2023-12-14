Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Sukhbir Singh Badal appeals for 'homecoming' to all those leaders who left Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to all those who have left Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to return to the party to put up a united fight against enemies of the Panth and Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed for 'homecoming' to all those leaders who have left the party saying only a united Khalsa Panth under a united Akali flag can defeat the massive challenge posed by the enemies of the Panth and Punjab.

"I fervently appeal to all those who may have left Shiromani Akali Dal for whatever reason including any possible mistake or injustice committed against them by anyone including me or Badal sahab or by anyone else in the party. Only a united Khalsa Panth under a united Akali flag can defeat the massive challenge posed by the enemies of the Panth and Punjab. I appeal to all of you to respond to my appeal for a homecoming," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

