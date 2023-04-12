Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats with THESE leaders | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats

In a latest development, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made his alleged WhatsApp chats with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain and BRS leader K Kavitha. Accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife, Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at the Mandoli jail in Delhi.

In the alleged conversations, Chandrashekhar claims that there is a connection between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the BRS leader about the Delhi excise policy scam.

In a letter directed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar accused AAP and Kejriwal of having multiple contracts and business deals with him.

He wrote, "This very application and attached chats expose the link between the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K. Kavitha, who are involved in the Delhi liquor scam."

The allegations levelled by Chandrashekhar have raised concerns about the role of political leaders in the liquor policy scam. Further inquiries will likely provide additional insights into the matter.

According to Chandrashekhar, the chats submitted to the L-G will aid the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam. "The said chats are with regard to Rs 15 crore given by me to Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain which was asked to be delivered to K. Kavitha of the BRS in Hyderabad," said the letter released through his legal counsel Anant Malik.

Coded conversation

According to the screenshots of the alleged chats, it is evident that Chandrashekhar had a coded conversation with a person whose number was saved as 'Kavita Akka TRS'.

In one of the messages, the sender wrote, "AK bro package has to be given. It's ready with me." Chandrashekhar alleged that this package refers to an amount of Rs 15 crore.

In another chat with a mobile number not saved on his phone, and claimed to be of Satyendar Jain, one of the messages read, "Bro Ghee tin ready. Yes bro 15 Kg." Chandrashekhar claimed that in their code words, 'ghee' refers to money and 15 kg meant Rs 15 crore.

(With IANS inputs)

