The Income Tax Department ‘surveyed’ actor Sonu sood’s house in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, no seizures have been made so far. It is learnt that the survey has been going on since morning.

A total of six locations were "surveyed" by the I-T sleuths.

Recently, Sood was announced as the brand ambassador of the AAP government's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme aimed at providing guidance to students on career choices.

