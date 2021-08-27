Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/TWITTER Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador of AAP govt's 'Desh ka mentors' programme

Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held.

"We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held," Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood also shared his journey of setting up online job portal 'Pravasi Rojagar' that offered jobs to migrant labourers. Besides the Chief Minister, State's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

While interacting with the Chief Minister, the actor described his experience of helping the migrant laborers in sending them back home in the lockdown last year and how he maintained a database of 7,50,000 migrants and reconnected with them to start his job portal that offered 3,00,000 jobs to the migrants.

"I was connected with the 7,50,000 migrants. I had the data of every migrant. Whenever I used to send them home, I used to ask them that when are they coming back. The migrants told me that that they would come back if they get jobs," said Sonu.

"They were scared as their parents might stop them from going back to the places where they worked before. There was a lot of anticipation of whether the migrants would come back or not. I thought the problems related to jobs might come," further said Sonu.

I thought about what should be done regarding the lack of jobs after lockdown. I made the application 'Pravasi Rojagar' and through that technology, I connected with all those migrants. The companies who work in this field got in touch with me and appreciated that you are doing good work," added Sonu.

