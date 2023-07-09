'A person you want to die for': Smriti Irani recounts PM Modi's call when her son collapsed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Irani recalls telephonic conversation with PM Modi when her son collapsed

Smriti Irani recalls an incident: Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, recounted an incident when her son collapsed and she had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it. Irani said that she had to give answers in the Parliament the next day and was running between AIIMS and Parliament.

The Minister said that’s when she received Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. Upon knowing her child’s condition, the Prime Minister assured her of all help with hospital or work.

“In Parliament, there was this controversy that she banned Christmas holidays after she asked for a good governance day essay on December 25. This was my first year as a politician in New Delhi. I ran to AIIMS. Next day I had answers to give in Parliament,” Irani said.

She recalled PM Modi’s words and said, “When your baby collapses, it's like your world comes crashing down. In the midst of this mayhem, the boss calls, 'kya hua?' (What happened)”

Irani continued, “I was like my kid collapsed. Can you imagine having this conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi? He said ‘look after your kid and tell me what you need’. ‘You need help with the hospital, with work, just tell me’, he said.”

“That's what makes him the person you want to die for, you want to go to war for such a person,” the Minister emphasised.

