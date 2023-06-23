Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Congress seeking support since it can't defeat PM Modi alone', Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Patna opposition meeting: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his statement in Patna ahead of the crucial opposition meeting. Before attending the meeting undergoing in Bihar's Patna district, Gandhi addressed the party worker and said all opposition parties are going to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 general elections unitedly. He further charged BJP of working to "divide India and spread hate and violence." Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Smriti Irani said that Congress finally accepted that it alone will not be able to defeat Narendra Modi.

"I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing..."

"I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so," said Smriti Irani.

She further took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said- "These opposition parties coming together want to give a signal to the nation that their own capacity has failed in front of Modi ji."

"Power has moved from the palace to the people. That's why people who take pride in their political legacy now have to go to those whom they had put behind bars during Emergency," Irani said

Irani took jibe at Nitish Kumar

In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, the BJP leader referred to the recent bridge collapse in the state's Bhagalpur district, and asked, "What kind of democratic bridge will they make who can not even build a bridge." "People are becoming alert about those who could not come together on development issues but now adopting the blackmail route," Irani said.

Latest India News