Six women officers of Indian Army clear prestigious DSSC/DSTSC exams

For the first time, six women officers (WOs) cleared the prestigious Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) / Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) Exam, which is held annually in the month of September.

Out of six, four women officers will undergo a one year course at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington alongside their male counterparts from all three services.

The women officers will be imparted training and orientation on operational, military intelligence, operational logistics and administrative aspects of staff appointments. The prestigious Staff Course gives adequate weightage while being considered for command appointments.

Amongst the remaining two Women officers, one is on the reserve list of Defence Services Technical Staff Course and another is shortlisted for Administration & Logistics Management Course (ALMC)/ Intelligence Staff Course (ISC).

More than 1500 officers of the Indian Army appear in the Defence Services Staff Course/ Defence Services Technical Staff Course entrance exam. This year for the first time 22 women officers of the Army (from Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers and Corps of EME), who have been granted Permanent Commission in the respective arms and services, appeared in the exam.

Officers, subsequent to passing the entrance exam are nominated to attend the course based on merit which includes service profile and discipline as well.

Out of four women officers nominated for DSSC, Wellington, one is the spouse of an officer who has also cleared DSSC exam, thereby making history of being the first couple from the Army to attend the course together at Wellington.

This historic milestone bears testimony to the transformation of Armed Forces towards gender equality and women empowerment.

