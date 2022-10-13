Army assault dog Zoom, critically injured during an encounter, dies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Army assault dog Zoom

An Army assault dog that was critically injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir passed away on Thursday. On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district where the militants were holed up where it received two gunshots and was critically injured.

According to the officials, he was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir.

Talking about the Monday assault, Army officials said, "On Monday, Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding. Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said. The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two militants. "Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added. Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital here where the canine is currently under treatment, the officials said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

