Sidhu Moosewala murder: Another shooter, aides arrested

Sidhu Moosewala murder: In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police have arrested Deepak, the absconding shooter of singer Sidhu Moosewala. His two more associates were also arrested. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29.

Deepak, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder were on Saturday arrested by the AGTF team at WestBengal-Nepal border in the culmination of intelligence-based operation. While Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons & hideouts.

Three months ago, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had admitted that he was the "mastermind" in singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing on May 29 and was planning it since August last year. Another gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was nabbed in Kharar, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered 11 pistols from him.

Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said. A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him, police said. The weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana, they said. Kumar has already been arrested.

