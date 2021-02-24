COVID-19 impact: Shirdi Sai Baba temple to allow only 15,000 devotees per day

Image Source : PTI Shirdi Sai Baba temple to now allow only 15,000 devotees per day

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the famous Saibaba Temple in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra will has decided to cap the number of devotees allowed to enter the temple for puja and aarti per day. The temple administration said that only 15,000 devotees will be allowed daily to visit the temple.

The temple will allow devotees adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines, with focus on social distancing and mask on face.

Shirdi temple, which had been closed during the lockdown, was re-opened for devotees on November 16 last year. The management of the renowned Sai Baba temple asked people to obtain passes online for 'darshan' and 'aarti' to avoid crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The passes can be obtained from the temple's official website.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded more than 6,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with one of the highest fatality counts in recent times, taking the death toll to 51,857. The state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312. The state has been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases since February 10.

