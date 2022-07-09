'Only the natural alliance of BJP and Sena can take Maharashtra ahead': Eknath Shinde in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Shinde Fadnavis Delhi visit: During his two-day visit to Delhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the only natural alliance that can take Maharashtra forward is the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde added: "The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA government. Back then we couldn't speak and that's why we took the step. It's only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead."

Devendra Fadnavis, who is also visiting Delhi to meet key BJP leaders, said: "My party made me CM earlier. Now, as per the need of the party, we have abided by the party's decision. Eknath Shinde is our leader and CM. We'll work under him. The injustice was undone and our natural alliance was revived."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday.

The meetings followed lengthy deliberations over the power-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that began late Friday night and stretched till the wee hours of Saturday.

Shinde began his day by offering floral tributes at the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji, B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at the Maharashtra Sadan here.

Shinde and Fadnavis then drove down to the Rashtrapati Bhawan for a meeting with Kovind, their first after assuming office on June 30.

The two leaders then had a meeting with the defence minister at his residence.

Shinde and Fadnavis, who assumed office on June 30, a day after the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit in the face of a massive rebellion, are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

At the five-hour overnight meeting with Shah, the two Maharashtra leaders learnt to have discussed the broad contours of the power-sharing formula between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi today

Latest India News