Andhra Pradesh: Over 30 boats gutted in fire at fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam | VIDEO

Visakhapatnam: At least 35 fibre-mechanised boats were gutted in a fire that broke out at the fishing harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

Firefighters were alerted by local residents, and they quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. However, as per the officials, the fire, which started with one boat, quickly spread to others in the vicinity.

Fire spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Anand Redd said the fire first broke out on a boat and then spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

'Foul play suspected'

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. "The fire broke out on a boat at Vishakhapatnam fishing harbour and then spread to nearly 35 fiber-mechanized boats at midnight. The police and fire teams responded immediately. The fire was successfully brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. An FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway," said DCP Reddy.

Local fishermen are expressing suspicion of foul play, contending that unidentified individuals might have deliberately set the boats on fire.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

