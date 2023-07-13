'Prepare for 26/11 attack if Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan': Mumbai Police receives threat call

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seema Ghulam Haider and her "husband" Sachin

In a major development in the Pakistani national Seema Haidar case, Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday received a warning call from an unidentified person where he threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack if "Haider does not return to Pakistan."

According to Mumbai Police, "Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan."

Mumbai police and crime branch are probing the matter, they added.

Who is Seema Haidar?

Earlier last week, UP Police detained Seema, and her four children who were illegally staying in Greater Noida, sheltered allegedly by a local man who met her through the online game PUBG. According to the Police, the Pakistani woman, who is in her late 20s, and the local man had got in touch over the online game PUBG, which led to a friendship between them.

Seema had come to stay with Sachin but a local police team arrested her when alerted about her illegal presence in the area, Additional DCP Ashok Kumar said. He said the woman made her way into India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by bus. He said central agencies have also been informed about the case and further questioning of the duo is underway.

