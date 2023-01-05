Sammed Sikharji row: Govt bans selling of liquor, playing loud music, camping, trekking on Parasnath Hill

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BYADAVBJP Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav met members of the Jain community to hear their grievances over Jharkhand govt's decision.

Sammed Sikharji News: The Centre on Thursday (January 5) directed the Jharkhand government to strictly enforce the relevant provisions Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary in the wake of massive protests by the Jain community against a recent notification issued by the state government.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had decided to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath Hills, into a tourist attraction, which had irked the Jain community. Massive protests were organised across the country against the Soren government's decision.

Union Minister meets members of Jain community

Following a meeting with different representatives of Jain community, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, issued directives to the Jharkhand government asking it to implement them immediately.

"Consequent to the meeting it has been decided that State Govt of Jharkhand be directed to strictly enforce the relevant provisions Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that specifically prohibit damage to flora or fauna; coming with pet animals; playing loud music or use loudspeakers; defiling sites or religious and cultural significance such as, sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves, and shrines; and sale of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants etc; unauthorised camping and trekking etc on the Parasnath Hill," a statement issued by the ministry said.

"The state government has also been directed to strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath hill," it said.

